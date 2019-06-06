Toggle Menu
New NPA resolution norms in 3-4 days, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI on February 12, 2018, issued a framework on the resolution of stressed assets under which banks were asked to disclose defaults even of a day and have to find a resolution plan within 180 days in case of large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above failing which it would send for bankruptcy.

On April 2, the Supreme Court had declared as “ultra vires” the February 12 circular that mandated banks to label even a day’s default as NPA. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank will issue a revised circular on bad loan recognition within the next three-four days, replacing the February 12 circular that was struck down by the apex court.

The revised circular on February 12 on NPA classification will be issued very shortly, in three to four days,” Das told reporters at the customary post-policy announcement.

