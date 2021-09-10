New MRO policy: Royalty charge scrapped

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 2:20:05 am
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced a new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services to attract more investments, which includes leasing of land through open tenders and abolishing royalty charged by the AAI.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also announced a 100-day plan for the sector, including policy measures and development of airports as well as heliports.
He also said the deadline for submission of financial bids will be September 15, indicating that there will be no extension for submitting the bids.
