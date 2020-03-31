New India Assurance unveils Rs 50 lakh coverage for healthcare providers

“We confirm that the risk coverage has commenced with immediate effect and the coverage will continue till June 30, 2020,” the insurer said in a confirmation letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (File Photo) “We confirm that the risk coverage has commenced with immediate effect and the coverage will continue till June 30, 2020,” the insurer said in a confirmation letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (File Photo)

Public sector insurer New India Assurance has unveiled an insurance package of Rs 50 lakh per person to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19). The three-month insurance scheme was part of the Rs 1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

“We confirm that the risk coverage has commenced with immediate effect and the coverage will continue till June 30, 2020,” the insurer said in a confirmation letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It said the premium payment process has been initiated and the tailor-made policy will provide comprehensive personal accident cover, including accidental loss of life on account of contracting the COVID-19 disease.

With regard to claim procedure, the insurer said simple and seamless standard operating procedure will be finalised by it, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The scheme will be effective from March 30 and continue till June-end. The insured will include 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers who may have to be in direct and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this, and private healthcare staff, New India Assurance said.

