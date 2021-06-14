New IT e-filing portal continues to face glitches; some features yet not functional

The new portal was launched on June 7, which the tax department, as well as the government, said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A week after the Income Tax Department’s much-publicized new e-filing portal went live, users continued to face technical glitches ranging from longer than usual logging time, inability to respond to notices and not all features functioning yet, chartered accountants said on Monday.

The new portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, was launched last Monday, June 7, which the tax department, as well as the government, said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.

But users complained of technical issues facing the site from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week, chartered accountants (CAs) said, adding that taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked “coming soon”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself had asked Infosys – the vendor which created the portal – and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches.

A day after the launch of the Income Tax Department’s new tax filing portal, social media users had flagged glitches in the new e-filing portal to the finance minister.

Following that, Sitharaman took to Twitter and asked Infosys and its chairman to fix the problem.

Replying to the tweet, Nilekani had said Infosys is working to fix the glitches.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said starting from the struggle to log in to the portal to important features such “e-proceedings” tabs being unavailable with a message displayed “coming soon” is creating anxiousness among the taxpayers and tax professionals with respect to orders being passed and non-compliance of notices without getting a sufficient opportunity to present a case.