New CREDAI chief takes charge, says will transform Indian real estate

Pioneer of Magarpatta City project, Satish Magar took charge as the new president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) from Jaxay Shah at an event, which was attended by the association’s executive and general committee members and industry stalwarts.

In his maiden address, Magar said he was committed to “transform Indian real estate” in light of the new institutional structure and expand CREDAI’s reach to 100 more cities over the next two years with focus on tier 2, 3 and 4 cities.

“I am extremely honoured to take on this prestigious role… The last 20 years have been a glorious journey for all of us here and we intend on building on this strong foundation to lead a renewed era of growth and development.”

The new team under Magar has set its eyes on two specific areas – building a stronger skilling ecosystem and imparting specialised skill training. For this, the team has chalked a comprehensive roadmap that includes training workshops for masons and on-job training. The team will tie-up with bodies like Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) and welfare boards to explore more employment opportunities and customising industry-partnered programmes to create a talent pool of skilled labour for the industry.

The second area of work for CREDAI, sources said, will be environmental sustainability. As a part of its holistic initiative, the organisation aims to plant and grow five lakhs trees in more than 200 cities across India.

The team is also planning to build upon the previous initiatives such as women’s wing and new India summit, among others, which are currently backed by over 12,000 of its member developers.

Among other plans, the team is also planning to present a proposal to the Prime Minister to improve tourism in India. The proposal includes training for guides, working with OYO Rooms and more to ensure increase in employment in the sector starting with 12 cities.

On the occasion, former CREDAI president Shah said, “The last two years have been quite an adventurous ride, not just for CREDAI, but also the entire real estate fraternity. We believe CREDAI will now reach newer heights under the leadership of Magar, given his experience and holistic outlook towards the sector.”