New chemistry cell battery tech set to diversify, disrupt sectors: From electricity storage to EVs

With at least three energy storage-linked projects of scale being planned in India, new advanced chemistry cell battery technologies, which could potentially enable battery storage ecosystems to diversify away from the established lithium-ion formula and scale up the viability threshold, offer an array of potential options to policymakers. The suitability of some of these frontier battery technologies are likely to be evaluated based on the end-use application of the battery storage projects in the works — electricity storage for the grid or their use in electric vehicles (EVs).

While policymakers in the NITI Aayog and the Power Ministry maintain that the established lithium-ion ecosystem is likely to continue to be the mainstay for the projects that are on the verge of being rolled out, there is now a fresh impetus to examine these new technological breakthroughs from an improved viability and end-use perspective while drafting new project proposals.

The new technologies include a novel rechargeable iron-air battery developed by a US-based startup for electricity grid storage that promises to deliver power at less than a tenth of the cost of lithium-ion batteries, alongside solid-state batteries that use alternatives to the aqueous electrolyte solutions — an innovation that could lower the risk of fires, sharply increase energy density and potentially take only 10 minutes to charge a battery — is being explored by mobility.

The government has already commenced work on a blueprint for a project of around 4,000-megawatt hour of grid-scale battery storage system at the regional load dispatch centres (RLDCs) that control the country’s power grid, primarily to balance the vagaries of renewable generation. Apart from this, Reliance Industries Ltd has recently announced plans to set up an Energy Storage Giga factory while state-owned NTPC Ltd has floated a global tender for grid-scale battery storage project.

The Union Power Ministry’s large grid-scale battery storage project is being envisaged as an intervention mechanisms aimed at counterbalancing any sharp fluctuation in grid frequency because of renewables, with part of the envisaged capacity set to be reserved as an ancillary for the grid controllers, and part to be made available to the project developer to be leveraged on a commercial basis by storing energy during off peak hours and drawing from it during peak hours. Mega battery storages are expected to add to the stability of India’s electricity grids. Posoco, India’s electricity grid operator, manages the grid through the National Load Despatch Centre and a combination of five RLDCs and 33 state load despatch centres. The storage is planned at the RLDC-level to manage growing share of renewables in the country’s electricity generation mix.

There are also other wings of the government that are active in this area. The Department of Science and Technology has launched a “Materials for Energy Storage” and “Materials for Energy Conservation and Storage Platform” programme, and set up centres on batteries and supercapacitors with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Science, respectively, for developing energy materials for efficient electrochemical energy storage devices. This is in addition to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy supporting a broad-based Research and Development Programme on energy storage.

One of the the new breakthrough technologies globally, announced in July, is by US company Form Energy Inc: a rechargeable iron-air battery capable of delivering electricity for 100 hours at a claimed system cost competitive with conventional power plants and at less than 1/10th the cost of lithium-ion. “We conducted a review of available technologies and have reinvented the iron-air battery to optimise it for multi-day energy storage for the electric grid,” according to Mateo Jaramillo, Form Energy’s CEO and co-founder. “With this tech, we are tackling the biggest barrier to deep decarbonisation: making renewable energy available when and where it’s needed, even during multiple days of extreme weather or grid outages.” The battery leverages the concept of ‘reversible rusting’ — the battery uses oxygen from the air and converts iron metal to rust while discharging, and while charging, the application of an electrical current transforms rust back to iron and the battery releases oxygen back into the air. But the problem pertains to the battery’s size and weight, which makes its application impractical in EVs. In case of grid storage, though, it works well as it’s about the size of a small refrigerator.

The other really promising technology involves solid-state batteries that use alternatives to aqueous electrolyte solutions — an innovation that could lower the risk of fires, sharply increase energy density and potentially take only 10 minutes to charge an EV, cutting the recharging time by two-thirds. Despite the improvements in lithium-ion batteries over the last decade, long charging times and weak energy density are still barriers.

Some of the alternatives being fostered globally to achieve more optimal options include:

Toyota’s solid state battery: The Japanese automaker is attempting to wrest back the lead from the Chinese, who are current Li-ion battery pack leaders. It plans to be the first company to sell an EV equipped with a solid-state battery and will unveil a prototype this year. Nissan, too, is in the fray.

Apple battery tech: Apple has said it’s moving forward with self-driving car technology and will target 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle.

QuantumScape’s solid-state battery: Earlier efforts to create a solid-state separator (electrolyte) capable of working with lithium metal had to compromise on its other aspects like cycle life, operating temperature, cathode loading, among others. QuantumScape seems to have circumvented this, and its use of a solid state separator technology eliminates the side reaction between the liquid electrolyte and the carbon in conventional lithium-ion cells’ anode.

Tesla’s new tabless battery: A tab is part of the battery that forms a connection between the cell and what it is powering. Tesla will produce its new batteries in-house, which CEO Elon Musk predicts will help dramatically reduce costs and help sell EVs for the same price as petrol-powered ones.