‘Neu’ super app likely to offer non-Tata brands in future

Setting the stage for a tough competition with players like Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Retail in the e-commerce space, the Tata group’s ambitious super app, Tata Neu, is expected to go beyond Tata models and offerings “at some point” based on the customer demand.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the super app’s evolution will be customer-driven, not contracts. “We will go beyond Tata offerings and the evolution of the Tata Neu app will be customer-driven, it will be determined by the consumers,” he said while addressing the media in Mumbai. The app has already registered 2.2 million enrolments within a week of the launch. “This is the first version of the app. We are working on a number of categories and innovation and tech innovation which includes AI driven personal assistant for the consumer. We’re overwhelmed by the response in terms of downloads and transactions,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said the app has brought together all Tata brands like Big Basket, Air Asia, Croma and 1mg under the Tata Neu platform.

“We have a roadmap about the app architecture. It will be a continuous process. Tata Neu pass (app’s loyalty programme) will also go beyond the Tata group at some point,” he said. “It’s a value proposition to simplify the life of Indian customers. We will certainly drive a lot of strong financial outcomes, including profits and revenues,” Chandrasekaran said. “You will see us launch new product categories over the next 1-2 years,” said Pratik Pal, CEO Tata Digital.

On the hiccups faced by the app after its launch last week, an official said, “We had unprecedented demands, glitches were there only for the first 3 hours on the first day of launch. We will be constantly updating the app and it’s an ongoing journey. We are extremely passionate about this, and you will see significant improvements going ahead.”

Tata Neu’s NeuPass will offer various loyalty programmes across Tata group’s consumer brands under a single platform. It entitles members to a minimum of 5 per cent additional NeuCoins every time they shop on the app, in addition to other benefits. NeuCoins are rewards a customer earns when transacting on the Tata Neu app or at any brand stores or hotels.