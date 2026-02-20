Net FDI outflow again in Dec as foreign investors repatriate record $7.45 billion

In the first nine months of 2025-26, net Foreign Direct Investment into India was less than $4 billion, as per latest data from the RBI.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 07:09 PM IST
The rupee has weakened sharply over the last 12 months or so, with weak FDI inflows being one contributing factor.The rupee has weakened sharply over the last 12 months or so, with weak FDI inflows being one contributing factor. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India saw the outflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) on a net basis for the fourth month in a row in December, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, as foreigners repatriated a record $7.45 billion in the last month of 2025, exerting pressure on the rupee as it fell past the 90- and 91-per-dollar marks and hit multiple fresh all-time lows.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In December, even though gross FDI inflows rose to a five-month high of $8.58 billion, the net figure was (-)$1.61 billion due to an increase in Indian companies’ foreign direct investments and repatriation of past investments by foreigners.

Net FDI is calculated after adjusting for investments that are repatriated by foreign companies and overseas investments made by Indian companies. Repatriation of FDI refers to foreign investors taking back money they had previously invested in India. This repatriation can be in the form of profits, dividend, or sale of assets.

In December, repatriation of funds by foreign investors surged to $7.45 billion – the highest on record as per data available from the RBI. The amount was almost 40% higher compared to November as well as December 2024. Foreign investors are increasingly taking back money invested in Indian assets via FDI, with the total for the first nine months of 2025-26 adding up to $44.45 billion, up 10% from the same period of 2024-25. Much of the exit – or $42.62 billion – has been by way of foreign investors reducing their equity holdings.

Meanwhile, FDI by Indian companies also increased in December, rising to $2.75 billion – up 78% from November and 31% from December 2024.

“For outward FDI, key destinations were Singapore, the US, the UAE, the UK and the Netherlands and the major sectors included financial, insurance and business services, and wholesale/retail trade, restaurants, and hotels,” RBI staff said in the central bank’s monthly State of the Economy article, also published on Friday.

In the first nine months of 2025-26, overseas investments by Indian companies totalled $24.88 billion, up 35% year-on-year. This, in conjunction with the record repatriations, has led to net FDI inflows amounting to just under $4 billion this financial year, even though gross inflows have been 16% higher at $73.31 billion. The RBI noted in the State of the Economy article that Singapore, the Netherlands, and Mauritius accounted for more than 80% of total gross FDI inflows in December, with the major recipient sectors being transport, manufacturing, computer services, and electricity and other energy generation, distribution and transmission.

Story continues below this ad

Gross FDI inflows in 2025-26 are on track to exceed the $80.62 billion recorded in 2024-25.

Net FDI inflows in 2024-25 stood at a mere $959 million.

The rupee has weakened sharply over the last 12 months or so, with weak FDI inflows being one contributing factor. The other has been the exit of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) from Indian financial markets. In 2025, FPIs net sold Indian shares worth almost $19 billion as concerns over the US’ 50% tariffs on Indian goods hurt sentiment. This continued in January, when FPIs’ share sales amounted to $4 billion.

However, the announcement on February 2 that India and the US had reached an interim agreement that would see the penal 25% tariff being removed and the reciprocal 25% tariff reduced to 18% has sparked a turnaround. As per latest data, foreign investors have purchased almost $2 billion of Indian equities so far this month, helping alleviate pressure on the rupee, which closed at 90.99 per dollar on Friday.

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why Pax Silica still matters for India
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Advertisement
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement