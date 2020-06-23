Neediest states got a small slice of big govt infusion in farm economy

At their respective minimum support prices (MSP) of Rs 1,925, Rs 1,815, Rs 4,875, Rs 4,425 and Rs 5,800 per quintal, the combined value of these procured crops would be over Rs 1,15,000 crore. (File Photo) At their respective minimum support prices (MSP) of Rs 1,925, Rs 1,815, Rs 4,875, Rs 4,425 and Rs 5,800 per quintal, the combined value of these procured crops would be over Rs 1,15,000 crore. (File Photo)

Since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown came into effect, government agencies have procured around 38.2 million tonnes (mt) of wheat, 15.2 mt of paddy, 1.8 mt of chana (chickpea), 0.8 mt of rapeseed-mustard and 0.3 mt of tur/arhar (pigeon-pea).

At their respective minimum support prices (MSP) of Rs 1,925, Rs 1,815, Rs 4,875, Rs 4,425 and Rs 5,800 per quintal, the combined value of these procured crops would be over Rs 1,15,000 crore.

Add the Rs 16,600 crore direct transfers to 8.3 crore farmer accounts as the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the total liquidity pumped into the farm economy by the Centre alone, post-lockdown, works out to nearly Rs 1,32,000 crore. This isn’t insignificant, given this infusion has happened in under three months, and complex logistics are involved in buying grain from farmers without violating social distancing norms. However, all this liquidity has been pumped not into states that have borne the brunt of the lockdown-induced reverse labour migration, but into those that already have an established agricultural marketing infrastructure.

Take wheat, where just three states — Madhya Pradesh (12.9 mt), Punjab (12.7 mt), and Haryana (7.4 mt) — have accounted for over 86 per cent of overall 38.2 mt government procurement. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest wheat producer, has contributed hardly 3.2 mt, and Bihar a mere 50,000 tonnes. Similarly, in paddy, of the around 15.2 mt of procurement since the lockdown, about 62 per cent has been from just two states: Telangana (6.4 mt) and Andhra Pradesh (3 mt). A few migrant labour-origin states too have delivered significant quantities after March-end: Odisha (1.4 mt), West Bengal (0.9 mt) and Chhattisgarh (0.9 mt). But these amounts are small compared to the first two states. Even smaller are the shares of Bihar (0.6 mt), Jharkhand (0.1 mt) and UP (0.1 mt).

It’s a similar story for other crops. Over three-fourths of chana procurement has been from three states (MP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra) and in rapeseed-mustard, share of top three (Rajasthan, Haryana and MP) has been almost 96 per cent. Only the PM-Kisan scheme has been somewhat beneficial to farmers in UP and Bihar, who would have got close to Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 1,300 crore, respectively, of the total Rs 16,600 crore.

