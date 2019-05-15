‘Need to engage constructively to fill out vacancies in WTO appellate body’

India, along with 16 other developing and least developed countries (LDCs), on Tuesday signed a declaration urging members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to “engage constructively” to prevent any delay in filling out vacancies of its appellate body for trade dispute settlement.

The declaration also states that these countries have agreed to work “collectively” to develop proposals to ensure their common interests are reflected in the WTO reform process.

“We have established a core group of countries which have an underlying belief in the same principles,” said Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan following the signing of the declaration at the conclusion of a two-day ministerial meet of over 20 developing countries and LDCs.

While the declaration has the support of countries like China and South Africa, around five members at the meet did not sign due to reasons like “issues of approvals from capitals”, said senior officials.

“We note with concern that members have failed to arrive at a consensus in the selection process to fill vacancies in the Appellate Body. This ongoing impasse has weakened the dispute settlement system and threatens to completely paralyse it by December 2019,” stated the declaration. “We, therefore, urge all WTO Members to engage constructively to address this challenge without any delay in filling the vacancies in the Appellate Body, while continuing discussions on other issues relating to the functioning of the dispute settlement mechanism,” it added.

The move assumes significance with the body’s membership expected to dwindle to one person from its required strength of seven in December 2019, making it incapable of hearing appeals on international trade disputes.

Trade tensions are showing no signs of abating and protectionist tendencies are “on the rise”, making it “very essential” to collectively debate and discuss the way forward in a multilateral framework, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu had said during his address on Monday, the first day of the meet. The appointment of new members has been consistently blocked by the US over the last two years, leading to the body shrinking to three members and causing a backlog of dispute settlement issues that are under appeal.

The declaration, which comes ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference to be held in Kazakhstan in 2020, also highlights the need to “preserve” the Special and Differential Treatment (S&D) mechanism. Richer nations have been calling for guidelines to further categorise developing countries and LDCs that should be eligible for the benefits of this mechanism, which include longer time periods for countries like India to implement agreements and the implementation of measures to allow them more trading opportunities.

“S&D treatment is an unconditional right. It is not only a principal, but also a modality for helping developing countries, including LDCs to adjust themselves to follow trade rules,” said JS Deepak, India’s permanent representative to WTO.

“We have completely and … repeatedly ruled it (further categorisation) out,” he said.

During his address on the first day of the meet, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said that the differentiation is already happening and that the best way forward would be for there to be a “trade-facilitation-agreement-type” model where countries may set their own benchmarks.

The declaration has also stated that some WTO agreements, including the Agreement on Agriculture, contain “imbalances and inequities that prejudice the trade and development interests” of developing countries.

“There is a need to provide adequate policy space to the developing members to support their farmers through correcting the asymmetries and imbalances in this agreement on priority,” stated the declaration, adding that further “flexibilities” should be provided to LDCs and Net Food Importing Developing Countries.

“It is really time that cotton receives concrete and appropriate responses it deserves,” it added.