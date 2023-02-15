Need more certainty around taxation, easing of market rules: Blackstone president

Stating that he is long term bullish on India and that growth rates in India will be meaningfully higher than most countries around the world, Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone called for more certainty around tax framework and reduction in regulations in the public markets.

Speaking to media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Gray said that while the Indian government has done a terrific job in making it much much easier, over the time period they have invested, he, however, called for more certainty around taxation and lowering of rules in public markets.

What is further required, Gray said, is “More certainty around the tax framework and there are a lot of regulations in public markets. There are a lot of rules that make listing and privatisation of companies difficult. These things impede flow of capital. There are many more rules here than they are on a relative basis in the US and that makes it harder for us to get in and out of public markets.”

Amid growing global growth concerns, Gray said that while the current year will be a challenging one for the world economy because of inflation and higher cost of capital issues. He said that it won’t be as dramatic as some have anticipated because “there is a lot of growth momentum and resilience.”

Bullish on India’s growth story, Gray said that while the best is yet to come for India, he emphasised, “for us in India, it is still early days.”

Stating that Blackstone manages assets worth $50 billion in India, including in private equity and real estate, Gray said that outside of the US, India is the second largest investment destination for Blackstone after the UK. He said that in India, infrastructure is an area that Blackstone would be interested in. Justifying his bullishness on India, Gray said, “The fundamentals around growth are significant – young population, 100s of millions of people speaking English and India has more engineers than anywhere else in the world.”

Pointing out that entrepreneurship is also buzzing in India, he said that India now has a “government that is oriented towards growth and we believe that as more and more infrastructure comes into the country it will continue to grow at a much faster rate than the rest of the world…. We see tremendous opportunity in this country and so we are going to continue to grow here. This is a place I have nothing but good feelings about,” said Gray.

‘Investors did not lose confidence’

Gray said that while his investors have not lost confidence as Blackstone’s investments in India have done well, he said that some questions are asked when they see headlines in newspapers everyday.

“There would be questions about corporate governance, transparency, there are questions about what this will mean for the Indian market,” said Gray.

He, however, said that this will not have a long term impediment on India. “When these things happen it just raises the bar for everybody, it forces people to operate with certain standards and so I think over time India will continue to make progress in this area and as it does, it would make it easier for capital to come. Just as Infra makes it easier for people to engage with commerce, I think putting in place the best practices around corp governance and transparency make it easier to attract capital. I am sure India is on that path,” Gray said.