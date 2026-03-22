‘Need enough buffers, inflation to be seen via multiple channels’

Amid the ongoing West Asian crisis and uncertainty becoming the new normal, India needs to keep more than enough buffers to deal with any kind of volatility, Sonal Varma, Managing Director & Chief Economist-India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura said.

In an interview with Aanchal Magazine, Varma said there are multiple channels that will impact inflation even if pump prices are kept unchanged, but noted that growth impact should not be substantially negative as countercyclical policy easing has already sown the seeds of a cyclical recovery. Edited excerpts:

I think we need to get used to uncertainty being the new normal, and for the big picture, when we are making policies, we need to essentially keep more than enough buffers to deal with any kind of volatility. So, it could involve being more self-sufficient in certain things. The Iran conflict impacts the world at large and India specifically quite significantly, given we are a net energy importer. India is a net importer of crude oil and LNG. We also import coal. Of course, we export petroleum products.

But, on the whole, we are a net importer of energy and currently, because of the conflict and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, prices have gone up across the board. The Strait of Hormuz essentially sees about 20 million barrels per day in terms of global oil transit, that’s 20% of global oil demand, and almost 80-90% of the oil and LNG that passes through the Strait of Hormuz actually goes to Asia.

So, Asia is at the epicentre, and within the Asian countries, India gets impacted because we are a net importer. I think the important issue here is the shock that we are facing right now is a combination of the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic, in the sense that this is not just an energy price shock, it is also a physical supply shortage. We have very limited (supply), there are some buffers, some inventory, some cargo that is on shipment at sea, but if this inability to access supply of things like LPG, where more than 90% actually comes through the Strait of Hormuz, the physical shortage of LPG, LNG and crude oil over a period of time will also impact growth adversely to an extent, but more importantly, inflation on the upside. That’s the situation the world is dealing with right now.

What are the channels through which it impacts India?

There are multiple channels through which there will be an inflation impact even if pump prices are kept unchanged. Although, at current oil prices, India’s crude oil basket actually is higher than Brent, which we track on a day-to-day basis. So the oil marketing companies as of now are running a loss of almost Rs 18 per litre, in terms of under-recovery on petrol and diesel. The big question now is what will be the duration of this shock? If it’s a short-term shock, then it could be absorbed. But if it is more prolonged, then there will need to be some redistribution of this loss between the OMCs and the government and to some extent even consumers as well.

Inflation impacts in multiple ways. This is not just a crude oil price increase, it is also an increase in LNG price as firms are substituting for other forms of energy. For instance, you use coal because natural gas is not available, that’s also pushing up coal prices. Energy lies at the foundation of what we do on a day-to-day basis, so that automatically pushes up the cost of production across the board for companies.

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Second, the increase we have seen in things like commercial LPG, in some cases, the unavailability of LPG, this is putting increasing cost pressures for various restaurants, so we could see menu costs getting revised higher. Aviation turbine fuel has gone up again substantially. In fact, this is the important point here, the increase in product prices. Globally, diesel, petrol fuel oil, jet fuel oil, the price increase in products has been substantially more than the increase in price of crude oil. So, as an airline, the operating expense goes up and that basically pushes up airfare, so that automatically feeds into higher services inflation.

This filters into downstream sectors too. For instance, prices of urea are now on the rise and if the fertiliser prices pick up alongside an increase in energy price, then that will, over a period of time, also put some upward pressure on food inflation potentially. And, the downstream sectors use various intermediate inputs that basically get processed from the energy side. So things, for instance, making tiles, cement, packaging, even auto consumer durables, all these sectors, ultimately, actually will see an increase in cost.

So, for the manufacturing sector, which in the last one-and-a-half years has seen a substantial moderation in input costs and therefore, an improvement in their profitability, this environment actually leads to higher input cost and a pressure is on their profit margins. And since the increase in cost is so substantial, the ability of firms to just withstand it in their margins will be difficult. So, we are likely to see some pass through of this increase, even in terms of an increase in goods prices, in some categories. I think from food to energy to even the core basket of the CPI, both on goods and services, actually, this has the potential to be quite inflationary. At the end of the day, it boils down to what is the duration of this shock. If this is a few months, the inflationary impact will be less. But if it is more than three months, then there is a greater risk of higher inflation coming through. Those are some of the main channels through which inflation comes through.

The Chief Economic Advisor listed out three scenarios — crude at $90 per barrel, $110 per barrel, and $130 per barrel. You spoke of second-order effects. If crude prices don’t rise sharply, will the growth projections still take a hit?

It does depend on how long prices stay at $100 (per barrel). The situation that we are in right now, where we are hovering around $100 on Brent (crude), in the very near term, it does look like we are still in a period where the impact of physical shortage will probably be visible sometime in April, because there is still some inventory that firms have that they are running down right now or, firms have contracted certain cargo which is already in transit on sea. So, there is some supply that you can depend on, let’s say for the next 25 days, beyond which, it becomes a dual price and volume shock. And then the question is— let’s say if the conflict ends and the transmission opens up on the Strait of Hormuz, what is the landing price on energy? Do we settle back at $70-$80 (per barrel), or even higher? There is significant uncertainty on how this plays out, so it does make sense to work with various scenarios. Our assessment right now is that if this is a short-duration impact, let’s say 2-3 months of a peak impact, and then it settles down maybe slightly above where we started out in terms of energy prices, but lower than where we are right now, in that scenario, the growth impact will be negative but it should not be substantially negative.

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So, for FY27, we are currently working with a real GDP growth assumption of around 7%. Prior to the Iran conflict, our number was closer to 7.1% with upside risk. The reason I say that is if you look at the last 12 months, we have seen a substantial amount of fiscal easing, monetary easing, liquidity easing, macroprudential easing in India, and therefore, the combined impact of this countercyclical policy easing has already sown the seeds of a cyclical recovery. So, a lot of our lead indicators actually do suggest that prior to this conflict, there is this tailwind to some of the domestic cyclical growth sectors that is playing out. Whether it is in car sales or commercial vehicle sales, a lot of this is going to show up in the coming period.

Second, one of the big issues last year has been the 50% US tariff that has now reset lower. So, there should be some positives from that side and third, to the extent that the government is protecting consumers, so, if there is a wedge in terms of government either cutting the excise duty on petrol, diesel, or giving more subsidies to the OMCs, that is, protecting consumers in the process, there is some impact on firms, but the consumers are still protected, credit growth is picking up.