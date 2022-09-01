scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

NDTV invites VCPL to join application to IT Dept over shares

NDTV and Adani Group have locked horns in public after the group, run by the country's richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in the news network. 

Billionaire Gautam Adani last week unveiled plans to control a majority stake in NDTV. (File)

New Delhi Television Ltd said late on Wednesday that it had invited Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to join its application to Income Tax authorities regarding provisional attachment of the television channel’s shares in 2017.

NDTV said in a statement its shares held by parent RRPRH were provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities in 2017.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:12:05 am
