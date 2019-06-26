NCLT okays Dhanuka Lab’s resolution plan for Orchid Pharma

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has okayed the resolution plan by Dhanuka Laboratories for Orchid Pharma and rejected a plea by Accord Life Spec — another resolution applicant which cited inadequate mandatory vote share of committee of creditors (CoC).

According to the Dhanuka’s plan, the creditors will get around Rs 1,116 crore including Rs 570 crore quoted by Dhanuka Lab. Orchid’s liquidation value was around Rs 1,300 crore.

The earlier resolution plan by Ingen, which was approved by the NCLT in first attempt and later annulled by the tribunal, was for a total of Rs 1,490 crore. The last minute change of stand by lender Punjab National Bank (International) (PNBIL) from favour to dissent with regard to bid by Dhanuka Laboratories had thrown sealing of Orchid Pharma’s resolution plan into uncertainty.

The NCLT bench observed that while PNBIL sent an email it did not place any grievance before NCLT, underlining that simply sending an e-mail against voting needn’t be taken into account.

Accord Life Spec had filed a plea before the NCLT against the RP who favoured Dhanuka, raising concerns that there has been procedural irregularity as the RP did not factor in the change in voting PNBIL. Its contention was dismissed by the bench. —FE