NBFCs worst hit among lenders as they face loan stacking

Lenders, especially non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), have witnessed a rise in loan stacking — borrowers taking multiple loans from different lenders in a span of 60 days — in the last three years with a simultaneous rise in non-performing assets in this portfolio.

NBFCs, which were recently impacted by a liquidity crunch in the wake of the IL&FS defaults, have a 45 per cent share of loans given to loan stacking borrowers, whereas they have a share of 11 per cent in borrowers who do not exhibit loan stacking, says a study by Transunion Cibil and Sidbi. In addition, 63 per cent of loan stacking borrowers who have taken a loan from NBFCs, avail the second loan from yet another NBFC.

The loan stacking study shows that default rates in borrowers taking multiple loans from multiple lenders within a period of 60 days have increased from 2.5 per cent to 4.4 per cent from September 2015 to September 2018. “This has been due to a slight deterioration in acquisition quality measured by the proportion of fresh acquisitions in the low risk bands compared to other bands. Banks need to be prudent with borrowers taking multiple loans within 60 days,” the joint study said.

The study also shows of the total borrowers sanctioned by NBFCs, 23 per cent borrowers exhibit loan stacking behaviour. This number is much lower for private/MNC lenders and public sector banks at 8 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Explained Rampant loan stacking exposes flaws in regulation The rampant use of loan stacking — or the practise of borrowers taking out multiple business loans from different lenders at the same time — is a pointer to the gaps in regulation and vigilance in the financial sector. This is taking place despite the formation of credit information companies and centralised data on borrowers and is happening at a time when the asset quality review in the banking system was going on. NBFCs, which were aggressive in loan expansion, have reported the maximum number of loan stacking cases, many of which have turned non-performing assets.

Private and public sector banks have lower proportion of second loans when first loans are given by NBFCs. However, private sector banks have a 43 per cent proportion of second loans when the first loan has been given by another private sector bank, it said.

“This shows that while there may be some profile overlap within private and NBFC lenders there is a substantial segment of loan stacking borrowers which is exclusive to NBFCs, private sector banks and public sector banks,” it said. According to the Cibil-Sidbi study, borrowers seeking and availing loans from multiple lenders within a period of 60 days have exhibited higher bad rates compared to other borrowers post 2015. Bad Rate has been defined as a percentage of borrowers turning NPA in the next 12 months (after the latest sanction date).

“Up to 2015, the bad rates of these borrowers in the next 12 months was at approximately 2.5 per cent which is similar to borrowers having loans from a single lender. However, the bad rates post 2015 have diverged for these segments where the bad rates for stacked borrowers is around 1 – 1.5 per cent higher than other borrowers,” it said.

A closer look at the sourcing quality of borrowers having loans stacked shows that after 2015 the share of borrowers in loan stacking who are in low risk bands has gone down from 39 per cent to 26 per cent. At the same time, the share of loan stacking borrowers in medium risk bands has gone up by 51 per cent to 63 per cent.

Post 2015, the higher proportion of borrowers in medium and high risk bands suggest that the prudence level for sanctioning to multiple loan borrowers may have been slightly relaxed, it said.

At an industry level, loan stacking behavior is observed only on 5.5 – 6 per cent borrowers and the proportion of such loans is decreasing with increased usage of Credit Information Reports prior to sanction. “However, the study shows that the riskiness of such loans has increased in the last 3 years and lenders need to establish prudent processes and policies to detect and mitigate risks arising from loan stacking behavior,” the Cibil-Sidbi study said.

With 77 NBFCs out of 128 financial institutions having more than Rs 100 crore MSME portfolio, NBFCs seem to be crowding the MSME lending market, it said. The NBFC impact is high in a few infrastructure growth related sectors like transport and logistics, real estate, healthcare and construction as these are heavily dependent on term loans.