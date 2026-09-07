Gold loans, consumer durables drive 21.4% growth in NBFC retail credit in July

Gold-backed lending can also provide quick access to funds, particularly for borrowers with limited access to conventional unsecured credit.

Retail credit extended by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs), rose sharply in July 2026, with loans against gold jewellery and financing for consumer durables emerging as the fastest-growing segments, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outstanding retail loans of NBFCs rose 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 26.06 lakh crore in July 2026, from Rs 21.46 lakh crore a year earlier. This was significantly faster than the 13.7% growth recorded in July 2025 over July 2024.

Within retail credit, loans against gold jewellery recorded the steepest expansion. Outstanding gold loans surged 68.5% year-on-year to Rs 3.54 lakh crore in July 2026, compared with Rs 2.10 lakh crore in July 2025. The segment had already grown 43.9% in July 2025 over the year-earlier period, RBI data shows.