NBFC, HFC liquidity crisis: RBI warns financial sector on solvency shocks, contagion

With payment delays and defaults in the housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) rocking the financial sector, the Reserve Bank warned the struggling sector that failure of any NBFC or HFC will act as “a solvency shock” to its lenders and solvency losses caused by these shocks can “further spread by contagion”.

Advertising

In its FSR released Thursday, the RBI said “solvency contagion losses” to the banking system due to “idiosyncratic” HFC and NBFC failure show that the failure of largest of these can cause losses comparable to those caused by the big banks, underscoring the need for greater surveillance over large HFCs/NBFCs.

A substantial part of HFC and NBFC funding comes from banks. “Therefore, failure of any NBFC or HFC will act as a solvency shock to its lenders. The solvency losses caused by these shocks can further spread by contagion,” the RBI cautioned the financial sector.

“The liquidity stress in NBFCs reflected in the third quarter of the last financial year (September- December 2018) was due to an increase in funding costs as also difficulties in market access in some cases,” the RBI said. Despite the dip in confidence, better performing NBFCs with strong fundamentals were able to manage their liquidity even though their funding costs moved with market sentiments and risk perceptions, it said.

Advertising

NBFCs depend largely on public funds, accounting for 70 per cent of total liabilities of the sector. Bank borrowings, debentures and commercial papers (CPs) are the major sources of funding for NBFCs. Bank borrowings have shown an increasing trend as their share in total borrowings have risen from 21.2 per cent in March 2017 to 23.6 per cent in March 2018 and further to 29.2 per cent in March 2019, RBI said.

Meanwhile, dependence on debentures declined from 50.2 per cent in March 2017 to 41.5 per cent in March 2019. “This indicates that banks are compensating for the reduced market access for NBFCs in the wake of stress in the sector,” the FSR said.

It said the top 10 NBFCs accounted for more than 50 per cent of total bank exposure to the sector, while the top 30 NBFCs (including government-owned NBFCs) accounted for over 80 per cent of the total exposure. In the commercial paper market, the absolute issuance of CPs by NBFCs declined sharply relative to its level pre-IL&FS default. During the stress period, CP spread of all entities had increased, particularly that of NBFCs, highlighting a reduced risk-appetite for them, the RBI said. Subsequently, the CP spread for NBFCs has reduced and its gap vis-à-vis other issuers has narrowed.