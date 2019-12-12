‘NBFC, HFC growth to hit a decadal low of 6-8% this fiscal’

Confidence deficit of investors who were initially focused on asset-liability maturity (ALM) profile have firmly shifted to concerns over asset quality, especially for the wholesale book. Confidence deficit of investors who were initially focused on asset-liability maturity (ALM) profile have firmly shifted to concerns over asset quality, especially for the wholesale book.

Pummelled by rising borrowing costs, re-calibration and de-risking of loan book and a slowing economy, growth in assets under management (AUM) of non-banks, comprising non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies, is set to fall to a decade’s low of 6-8 per cent in 2019-20 as against 15 per cent last fiscal, a Crisil report has said.

Confidence deficit of investors who were initially focused on asset-liability maturity (ALM) profile have firmly shifted to concerns over asset quality, especially for the wholesale book. “With the headwinds unlikely to dissipate soon, non-banks, specifically the wholesale-focused ones without strong parentage, would need to make structural changes and reorient their business models, leading to a recalibration of their AUM mix,” the rating agency said.

According to Crisil, challenges continue on the liabilities side 15 months since liquidity problems surfaced, though steps by the government and regulators to support and structurally strengthen the sector have provided some relief. “Overall borrowings raised between July and September 2019 were the lowest in the last four quarters since September 2018. Incremental cost of borrowings has increased despite the interest-rate cycle turning south,” it said.

However, there is a clear differentiation between non-banks backed by strong parentage and those without it, it said. Gurpreet Chhatwal, president, Crisil, said, “Non-banks with strong parentage, that account for 70 per cent of the sectoral AUM, have been less impacted on the funding front. They are likely to drive sectoral growth over the medium term.” For standalone non-banks, the investor comfort with asset classes they operate in will dictate their access to funds at competitive rates, growth outlook and the extent of reorientation of business models.

