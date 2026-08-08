NBFC gold loan growth touches 69.3% in June, industry credit moderates

The surge in gold prices has prompted people to pledge gold holdings for the finance requirements.

Credit against gold jewellery extended by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surged 69.3% year-on-year to Rs 3.41 lakh crore in June 2026, emerging as the fastest-growing major retail lending segment, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gold-loan growth by NBFCs accelerated sharply from 40.6% in June 2025, even as overall credit growth by NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs), rose to 14.4% in June 2026 from 11.1% a year earlier.

The surge in gold prices has prompted people to pledge gold holdings for the finance requirements.

The RBI data show that outstanding credit extended by NBFCs stood at Rs 59.31 lakh crore at the end of June 2026, compared with Rs 51.86 lakh crore in June 2025.