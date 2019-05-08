NBCC seeks various concessions in resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech

In its revised resolution plan for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd, state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has proposed to infuse Rs 200 crore equity capital in the company and transfer Rs 5,000 crore worth of land parcels of 950 acres to banks, sources said. NBCC plans to complete construction of the flats in phases between April 2021 and July 2023.

It has also offered to transfer 100 per cent equity in the Expressway SPV — to be created by transferring Delhi-Agra expressway assets of Jaypee Infratech — to the banks. NBCC has proposed that the banks should raise a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore against the Expressway SPV (by securitising its toll income) and provide Rs 1,500 crore from this amount to the state-owned company, which could utilise it for making upfront payments and to start construction on the stuck projects, the sources said.

While secured financial creditors with claims worth Rs 9,782.60 crore are being offered certain assets, operational creditors are being offered only Rs 20 crore against their combined debt of Rs 9,712 crore. The operational creditors include the income tax department and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and others. NBCC has offered to make 100 per cent upfront payment for principal dues of Rs 23 crore of the company’s fixed deposit holders.

Another Rs 62.40 crore is proposed to be paid upfront to buyers who had sought refund. NBCC has also demanded that Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the parent company, should pay back a total Rs 716 crore to Jaypee Infratech Ltd. This amount comprise of Rs 405 crore collected by JAL from Jaypee Infratech Ltd as an advance for construction and another Rs 311 crore received by JAL from home buyers as IFMS (interest free maintenance security) charges.

For delay in delivery of flats to home buyers, NBCC has proposed to pay a delay penalty of 25 per cent of amount due till insolvency commencement date. This proposal comes with a condition that 25 per cent delay penalty will be paid only if Rs 750 crore deposited by corporate debtor with adjudicating authority (along with accrued interest on this amount) is made available to resolution applicant. These funds are lying with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as per the Supreme Court directive.

For any fresh delay penalty, NBCC has sought a moratorium of one year from revised delivery schedule which stretches till July 2023. After this, the company has proposed to make pay delay penalty at Rs 5 per square feet per month to the home buyers.

As part of the resolution plan, the existing equity promoter shareholders of Jaypee Infratech Ltd will not receive any amount as all their claims “will be deemed to be written off in full and stand permanently extinguished without any payment or other consideration,” the sources said.

NBCC will de-list Jaypee Infratech Ltd from the stock exchanges. While promoters shares will stand extinguished at nil consideration, NBCC will provide exit price of Rs 1 crore to all non-promoter/public shareholders.

For quarter ending March 2019, public shareholder owned 54.19 crore shares (or 39.02 equity stake) in Jaypee Infratech Ltd, while promoters held 60.98 per cent equity stake, as per BSE data.

A Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled to meet on May 9 to discuss the revised offer of NBCC Ltd after creditors rejected the offer of Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty.