Navratri to Diwali: Credit flow this festive season hit a four-year high

SIGNALLING a revival in consumer sentiment on the back of an uptick in economic activity and brisk vaccination across the country, the incremental credit disbursement during the festive season this year surpassed credit disbursement seen in the last three years.

According to RBI data, credit disbursement in the two fortnights from October 8 to November 5, 2021 — this covers Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali — amounted to Rs 150,278 crore, significantly higher than that in 2020, when it amounted to Rs 81,361 crore in the two fortnights covering Diwali and Dussehra.

Indeed, credit disbursement this year was even higher than in the two corresponding pre-pandemic festival fortnights of 2018 and 2019 when it amounted to Rs 118,050 crore and Rs 70,799 crore respectively.

During the Diwali fortnight ending November 5, 2021, credit offtake jumped by Rs 118,951 crore to Rs 111.63 lakh crore. Diwali credit demand boosted the overall credit growth by 7.1 per cent. When compared to this, the Diwali fortnight ended November 20, 2020, witnessed just Rs 15,279 crore credit demand. In 2018 and 2019, in the Diwali fortnight, that stood at Rs 77,350 crore and Rs 49,154 crore respectively.

What has fuelled this growth is the decline in Covid cases from September this year. With the anticipated third wave remaining muted, businesses opened, and lockdown curbs were lifted across the country. Simultaneously, pent-up demand also rose sharply, leading to more footfalls in malls and markets.

According to digital payment firm PayU, payment through credit cards saw a 66 per cent increase in spends and 30 per cent increase in number of transactions. However, payment through debit cards saw a decline as both spends and number of transactions decreased by 13 per cent and 18 per cent respectively. UPI was the next most popular mode of payment and witnessed 104 per cent increase in total spends and 72 per cent increase in total number of transactions.

Experts say the jump in credit this festive season is a result of both low-interest rate scenario and rise in consumer sentiment.

Festive season 2021 was unique in several ways. After conservative sentiments following the brutal second wave, businesses and consumers showed a more robust and optimistic consumption environment. “Online shopping festivals organized by leading e-retailers, positive recovery in markets, and relaxed guidelines on travel and public events spurred digital payments across key sectors. Also, what we are seeing across categories is greater confidence in spending large amounts which is a great sign for the economy and takes us closer to becoming Digital India,” said Hemang Dattani, Head, Data Intelligence, PayU.

In festive season 2021, average spends have increased by 52 per cent. Travel and hospitality saw an increase of 105 per cent in the number of users transacting in festive season 2021 compared to last year. This could be attributed to relaxation of travel norms and positive impact of mass vaccination. This festive season, total spends and total number of transactions in travel grew by 61 per cent and 67 per cent respectively, compared to festive season 2020. For airlines, total spends increased by 109 per cent, Dattani said.

With the economy on the comeback trail and the home buying market expected to stage a growth in the forthcoming festival season, banks started the race to woo home loan customers with interest rate cuts in September ahead of the festival season.

Although RBI kept policy rates unchanged at four per cent in the last seven review meetings, banks led by State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra, PNB and others slashed the home loan rates. “The sector is further poised for even better growth which is evident by the property registration at just the start of the November first week. We are distinctively in a much better place owing to the proactive measures taken by the government like the recent robust vaccination programme crossing the billion-mark, home loan interest rates offered by the banks as low as 6.5 per cent and the festive offers leading to a rise in demand for the housing sales,” said Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.