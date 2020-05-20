Naushad Forbes at E-xplained today

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshal, and former CII president. (File Photo) Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshal, and former CII president. (File Photo)

With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting challenges for the economy including health, economic growth, migration and employment, resumption of economic activity amid the prevailing health crisis would be crucial for the country to pick its pace towards a slow path to growth.

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman of Forbes Marshal and former CII president, will join an E-xplained on Wednesday on understanding Corporate India’s challenges and strategies as they ramp up capacity and navigate the new normal.

Forbes had earlier in an interview with The Indian Express in April advocated beefing up the country’s medical infrastructure, highlighting the need for better coordination between states and Centre. He had also pointed out how income transfers run the risk of leaving some needy out.

As a leading voice in India’s corporate sector, Forbes, who has a doctorate from Stanford University and where he was a consulting professor for 15 years, brings clarity and reason to discussions on business-government relations.

As president of CII in 2016-17, Forbes worked closely with the government as it out into place two of the biggest reforms — GST and IBC.

With the economic growth being projected to record a contraction this financial year, graded resumption of industrial activity will be crucial for revival of GDP growth and employment generation dependent on it. As the announcements made in the recent economic package, Atmanirbhar Bharat, outlining several long-term measures for various sectors including power, mining and defence come into force, their impact on economy also would be closely watched.

