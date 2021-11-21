National mining conclave: Focus on exploration, auction regime

Different stakeholders of the mining industry will participate in a national conclave next week and hold strategic discussions on major issues and opportunities in the sector to bring in higher growth and facilitate ease of doing business, the government said on Saturday.

To be held on November 23, the fifth National Conclave on Mines and Minerals will have many significant segments that will encourage exploration activities, auction regime and sustainable mining practices.

An award ceremony for five-star rated mines for noteworthy performance will be another highlight of the one-day conclave, an official statement said.

The mines ministry introduced the concept of National Mining Conclave in 2016 to provide the right platform for interaction among all stakeholders like government officers, industrial sector and associations.

