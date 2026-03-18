National Highway projects’ labour pool come from 53 districts across 8 states

The execution of national highway projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains heavily dependent on workers from a limited set of districts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said a large share of the skilled and semi-skilled workforce engaged in projects by NHAI come from just 53 districts across eight states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
The data shows that out of 53 districts, Bihar accounts for the highest number with 12 districts, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11 districts and Rajasthan with nine. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each account for six districts, whereas Jharkhand accounts for four. West Bengal has three districts, and Chhattisgarh accounts for two in the list.
Further, districts like Malda, Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Champaran, Madhubani, Purnia, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul etc in Bihar; Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Agra, Azamgarh, and RaeBareli in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Jaipur, Bikaner, Dausa, Bharatpur, Jodhpur in Rajasthan contribute a substantial share of both skilled and semi-skilled workers to the NHAI. Similarly, districts such as Bilaspur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Katna, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Panna in Madhya Pradesh and Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Baleswar in Odisha feature in the list. The data was compiled from field offices overseeing ongoing national highway projects across the country.
The question was raised by MP Imran Pratapgarhi, on the representation of local workers in infrastructure projects, particularly in Maharashtra. Gadkari responded by saying that workers are hired by contractors or concessionaires based on the specific skills required for highway construction.
“The development and maintenance of National Highways, including projects implemented by NHAI, are undertaken in an equitable manner across the country, generating significant direct and indirect employment opportunities. Skill development and capacity building of workers are promoted through various government initiatives, including programmes implemented through government in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” said the minister in a written response.
He added that the NHAI has proposed a structured framework aimed at capacity building and upskilling construction workers involved in highway development. This initiative is expected to bridge skill gaps, enabling a broader segment of the population to participate in such projects.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
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