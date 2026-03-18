National Highway projects’ labour pool come from 53 districts across 8 states

The question was raised by MP Imran Pratapgarhi, on the representation of local workers in infrastructure projects, particularly in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

The execution of national highway projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains heavily dependent on workers from a limited set of districts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said a large share of the skilled and semi-skilled workforce engaged in projects by NHAI come from just 53 districts across eight states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The data shows that out of 53 districts, Bihar accounts for the highest number with 12 districts, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11 districts and Rajasthan with nine. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each account for six districts, whereas Jharkhand accounts for four. West Bengal has three districts, and Chhattisgarh accounts for two in the list.