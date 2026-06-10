Relief for Indian farmers; Urea prices crash in latest import tender

India imported a record 11.17 mt of urea in 2025-26 (April-March), valued at $ 5.16 billion, up from 6.91 mt ($ 2.38 billion) in 2024-25. (File Photo)

In a big relief to India, the state-owned National Fertilizers Ltd’s (NFL) latest tender for import of 1.7 million tonnes (mt) of urea has received landed (cost plus freight) price quotes of $444.9-449.3 per tonne.

This is substantially lower than the winning landed price bids of $935-959 per tonne for an earlier tender by Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) for import of 2.5 mt.

The NFL tender, which was issued on May 27 and opened on June 8, received bids for a total quantity of 6.25 mt. That included 3.17 mt for supplying to the East Coast and 3.08 mt to Western Indian ports. The lowest bids were at $444.9 per tonne by Adita Birla Global Trading for East Coast and at $449.3 per tonne by Ameropa Asia for West Coast of India delivery.