Government planning survey on child labour, Parliament committee wants to see ‘real impact’ of welfare schemes

In its report, the Standing Committee on Finance noted that while a robust legal framework exists, “the abolition of child labour remains a complex challenge”, with coordination gaps and absence of updated data being key obstacles. (File)

The central government is planning to conduct a National Child Survey, with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) having begun discussions with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD).

According to the 42nd report of the Standing Committee on Finance, tabled on Monday, the survey hopes to “map the needs of children under Mission Vatsalya, specifically focusing on children in need of care and protection and juveniles requiring legal and social rehabilitation”.

Formerly known as Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Mission Vatsalya focusses on child rights, advocacy, and awareness as well as strengthening of the juvenile justice care and protection system.