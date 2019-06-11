Mutual Funds: Credit risk funds, fixed term plans see outflows in May

Credit risk funds and fixed term plans (FTPs) of mutual funds withnessed outflows during May 2019 as the recent credit default events in the NBFC sector continued to take a toll. However, equity funds witnessed a growth in inflows during the month.

Advertising

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), credit risk funds witnessed Rs 4,155 crore worth of outflows in May. In April 2019, credit risk funds recorded outflows of Rs 1,253 crore. Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1,797 crore in May as against Rs 17,644 crore in April, while net outflow from the balanced hybrid funds category stood at Rs 2,481 crore in the month under review, as per AMFI.

The mutual fund industry has been witnessing redemption pressures in the wake of the debt crisis at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL. Some fund houses have also deferred payouts to investors in fixed income schemes. However, on the equity front, net inflows into growth and equity oriented funds saw a growth after the decline in April. The inflows into equity funds including equity-linked savings schemes stood at Rs 5407 crore after the 42 per cent decline in inflows at Rs 4,608 crore in April. The jump in equity fund inflows follow the sharp rise in the stock markets after the victory of the NDA in the elections. The total corpus of the equity oriented funds were Rs 724,033 crore as of May 2019.

N S Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI said: “Continued retail investor confidence through SIPs has now set a new normal with monthly flows consistently crossing over Rs 8,000 crore. On debt side, investors can take advantage of declining interest rates to invest in Gilt and high-quality income funds. The retail fund flows would now hereon, further strengthen on back of political stability, promise of further economic reforms and improving macro-economic environment coupled with healthy corporate earnings growth.”

Advertising

Liquid funds used by companies to park surplus cash recorded inflows worth Rs 68,582 crore, but the inflows declined from Rs 89,778 registered in April this year.

AMFI has followed a new format to release data since April, , as mandated by Sebi. The format requires categorisation of schemes into various segments, open-ended, close-ended, and equity-oriented schemes. Under the income/debt oriented schemes, another category that saw a significant drop was low-duration funds that registered outflows of Rs 2,353 crore in May. The AMFI data also revealed that money-market/ liquid funds got about Rs 72,500 crore in May versus Rs 96,200 crore in April,

Significantly, inflows in banking and PSU category increased to Rs 3,381 in May compared to Rs 2,792 crore in April. The average assets under management (AUM) of the mutual funds rose to Rs 25.43 lakh crore in May as against Rs 23.27 lakh crore in the period of last year.