Mutual fund SIP stoppages exceed registrations despite inflows hitting record high in March

Equity mutual funds saw good participation in March, with net inflows into such funds rising 56% month-on-month to Rs 40,450 crore, the highest level since July 2025. (Source: File)

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds were discontinued in March, more than they were registered by investors. The trend comes as the West Asia crisis has rattled the markets, making retail participants nervous.

However, despite the sell-off, SIP inflows scaled a record high, reflecting some resilience in mutual fund participation even as volatility weighed on the sentiment.

This divergence suggests that weaker-handed investors exited their SIP commitments, while more conviction-driven participants stepped up contributions, seeing the market correction amid war-related fears as an opportunity to invest, fund managers said.

In March, around 52.82 lakh new SIPs were registered, while about 53.38 lakh SIPs discontinued, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This pushed the SIP stoppage ratio, calculated as discontinued SIPs divided by those that were added, to 101.

While the number of SIPs discontinued was broadly within the range seen over the past three months, new SIPs registered lagged the three-month average of around 66.76 lakh, reflecting the nervousness among retail investors.