Muthoot Group launches CSR initiatives on birth anniversary of former chairman

The Muthoot Group, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of its former chairman the late M G George Muthoot, launched a set of initiatives in the areas of sustainable energy generation, medical emergency, healthcare facilities and education.

November 2 marked the 72nd birth anniversary of George Muthoot.

As a part of its initiative, the Muthoot Group stated in a press release that it had set up a health van for free testing of patients suffering from renal diseases in Sangli, Pune. The Group further said that it has also sponsored an ambulance for cancer patients in a shelter home in Mumbai.

The Group said it has donated 39 special wheelchairs to Wheelchair Cricket Association for supporting differently abled players in New Delhi. Moreover, it has distributed 25 tricycle carts and 10 cycle rickshaws to underprivileged people in New Delhi, it added. It also said that it has distributed 20 four-wheel wooden pushcarts and weighing scales to small-scale street vendors in Bangalore.

It said that it has distributed scholarships to 50 students at government schools in Mumbai. Moreover, it has instituted the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship 2021 for meritorious students of MBBS, BTech and nursing courses, it added. In all, 150 students from across Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana will benefit from the scheme.

The Muthoot Group further stated that it has installed solar power backup at the National Association of Blind in New Delhi, distributed food among over 5,000 underprivileged people across the country and handed over houses to flood-hit people.