Must analyse why 5 large IBC cases are still pending: Anurag Thakur

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has transformed debtor-creditor relationship but delay in resolution in some large cases has raised concerns over the resolution process under IBC, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said Tuesday. Of the 12 large cases referred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for resolution under the IBC, Thakur said although seven cases were approved, five are still pending for more than two years.

“We must analyse why five cases are still pending,” he said at an event to mark the third anniversary of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

The RBI in June 2017 directed banks to file insolvency proceedings against 12 large accounts (involved bad loans above Rs 5,000 crore each) which amounted to 25 per cent of the total NPAs at that time. The IBC puts of deadline 180 days for resolution which can be extended by maximum of 270 days. But many large cases have crossed this deadline as legal challenges stall timely resolution.

As on March 31, 2019, out of total 1143 that were undergoing resolution under the IBC, a total of 548 cases exceeded the 180-day deadline. This reflects that in nearly 48 per cent of the cases (or 548 CIRPs), resolution could not be achieved within 180 days. A total of 362 cases — or 31.67 per cent of the ongoing CIRPs — surpassed the outer limit of 270 days set out in the IBC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the same event that the IBC has improved business climate in the country by making it easier for enterprises to exit in case of difficulties. “Very constant real time changes were brought in (by IBC). We have reached a stage where we can stand up for international standards in ease of doing business … And ease of doing business is the one which is also going to help us very clearly for people wanting to do business and not fear doing business because you are not going to get into this and not know the way to come out,” she said.

She said IBC has created a set of professionals who help and also show the path through which businesses can exit if situations are adverse. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta advised the government to improve the infrastructure for the National Company Law Tribunal so that it can effectively address the cases. Mehta said IBC has by and large fulfilled its objective and the Code has stood legal scrutiny on multiple occasions.

Speaking at the event, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said the Centre will look at innovative ways, including having a threshold, to ensure that the insolvency resolution framework is not abused by homebuyers. There have been large number of cases where “otherwise well-functioning real estate companies have been pulled into the insolvency proceedings by a single homebuyer who wants refund,” he said.

Noting that there might be speculative homebuyers also in such cases, he said that if a single person is able to dislocate when there is otherwise no issue, we have to look at some threshold. Such checks and balances can be built in by way of regulations or amendments, Srinivas said. He added that the personal insolvency regime would be fully operational in one year. The cross border resolution framework is ready and the same is expected to be approved during the winter session of Parliament, he said.