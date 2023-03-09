Lobsters, lamb and wine: In Mumbai, Albanese pitches Australian tourism, food

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was in India’s commercial capital of Mumbai on Thursday, used the occasion to pitch his country’s films, tourism and produce — especially lobster, lamb and wine.

“Australian fresh lobster and lamb used to be subject to a 30 per cent tariff in India. Now, it’s zero. Tariffs on other products like avocado, citrus and seafood are on a pathway to zero,” Albanese said at the ‘Taste of Australia’ event organised by the Australian government.

“I look forward to the bustling restaurants of Mumbai and Delhi showcasing these great Australian products, with a glass of premium Australian wine alongside,” the Australian PM said, avoiding any reference to investments or big announcements.

“We’re one of the world’s leading wine-producing countries. And some of our most popular varieties and labels are being showcased today — like Shiraz from the Barossa Valley, and Sauvignon Blanc from Southern New South Wales,” Albanese said.

“Coopers craft beers are also available across India, and I congratulate Coopers on recently securing distribution with VBev, one of India’s largest alcoholic beverage importers,” he said.

According to him, it’s a great example of an Australian brand finding new markets, and bringing their quintessentially Australian product to the world.

More than 85 per cent of Australian goods exports by value to India are now tariff free — and 96 per cent of imports from India to Australia are tariff free, too, he said.

“As you know, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement recently came into force, unlocking enormous potential in our relationship. It gives Australian businesses far greater access to the mighty Indian economy — a market of 1.4 billion people, and one of the world’s fastest growing major economies,” Albanese said.

On the film industry, he said, “it’s particularly special to be here in Mumbai, the capital of Indian cinema. Prime Minister Modi and I will have more to say on this tomorrow (Friday), but I am pleased that our two governments have been working hard to bring our two film industries closer together.”

“For me, films are food for the soul. They tell stories, help us to feel, and reflect who we are and where we come from. They can inspire empathy, foster understanding, and promote dialogue,” Albanese said.

“Bringing our two countries’ storytellers together – actors, producers and filmmakers – will in turn bring our people closer together,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing more Indian–Australian co-productions on our screens soon showcasing the best of both our cultures, landscapes and people. As a cricket tragic, I’m hoping fast-bowler-turned-Bollywood-actor Brett Lee might even feature!” Albanese said.

On tourism, he said: “From the natural beauty of the Great Barrier Reef and Katherine Gorge, to the architectural feats of Sydney’s Opera House and Harbour Bridge, to the rich tapestry of our multicultural society — which includes a thriving Indian community of almost one million people, to our rich Indigenous culture that dates back some 65,000 years and whose deep, spiritual connection to the land is represented by the sacred site of Uluru.”