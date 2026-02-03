Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Indian Railways achieves second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar

A tunnel breakthrough is the point or moment when a tunnel being excavated from both ends finally connects at the centre and creates a clear passage through the mountain.

India’s ambitious Bullet Train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, achieved the breakthrough of its second mountain tunnel — the third tunnel overall — in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Friday. The tunnel is 454 m long and 14.4 m wide and is almost 47% complete.

Last month, the Railways achieved the tunnel breakthrough for the Bullet Train project’s first mountain tunnel, MT-5, located between Virar and Boisar stations in Palghar.

A tunnel breakthrough is the point or moment when a tunnel being excavated from both ends finally connects at the centre and creates a clear passage through the mountain. The second mountain tunnel, MT-6, has been excavated from both sides using a cutting-edge drill and blast method, also called the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).