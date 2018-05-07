Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in December

Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, promoter of Reliance Industries Ltd will marry Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal of the Piramal Group, marking the coming together of two of India’s biggest and influential business families. The couple plans to marry in India, in December 2018, said a statement.

Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She holds a bachelors degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and will be completing a masters in business administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business by June.

Anand Piramal is the founder of Piramal Realty and Piramal Swasthya, a rural health care initiative, besides being an executive director of the Piramal Group. He hold a bachelors degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a masters in business administration from Harvard Business School. The Piramal group, a global business conglomerate has interests in pharma, financial services real estate besides a few other areas.