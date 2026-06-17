Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio IPO likely this week, says report

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Infocomm is likely to see it's IPO soon (file photo)

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s business empire, is preparing to file India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO), according to a Financial Times report. As per FT, market turbulence had earlier delayed the much-awaited listing.

The report quoted sources as saying that Jio may submit its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) within a few days. The filing is largely anticipated to come ahead of Ambani’s annual address to shareholders of Reliance Industries scheduled on June 19. The proposed offering is expected to raise around $4 billion.

During his annual speech in August last year, Ambani had indicated that Jio’s public listing would take place in the first half of 2026.