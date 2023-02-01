scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as richest Indian: Forbes

After the publication of the Hindenburg report, the Adani Group lost more than USD 50 billion in market value in just two trading sessions, with Chairman Gautam Adani losing over USD 20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in the world with a net worth of USD 84.3 billion, according to the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list.

This comes days after the New York-based Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Adani Group of brazen stock manipulation.

According to Forbes, Ambani’s assets increased by 0.19 percent with a rise in wealth of USD 164 million, while Adani’s assets decreased by 4.62 percent with an industrial wealth of USD 84.1 billion.

The Hindenburg Research study expressed concern that shares of Adani Group firms could fall from their current levels due to high valuations. It also expressed concern about the group’s debt exposure.

With ANI inputs

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:09 IST
