The Indian stock market ended closed lower on Diwali, ending its seven-session winning run as investors booked some profit after the steep rally. Despite the run ending, the benchmark indices ended 8-9% higher for the week.

It was also for the first time in nine years that the benchmark indices ended in red on Diwali. The indices have typically moved within a 1% range during these sessions in past years. The BSE’s Sensex shed 28.62 points to close the session marginally lower at 80,999.40 on Sunday. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 closed 0.2% lower at 24,986.40.

They had both gained a bit in early trade before investors took out some profits later in the session. Trading lasted for just over an hour during the special session.

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Sectoral indices ended mixed, with pharmaceuticals and healthcare adding as much as 2%. Meanwhile, IT and financial services weighed on the market. Heavyweight stocks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank ended lower. Broader market indices, which had sat out of the rally on Friday, saw robust gains.

The India VIX – the pressure gauge of the market – gained for the third straight session, ending 5% higher. This shows that a cloud of uncertainty and uneasiness remains in the Indian market despite the strong rally over the past few sessions.

Outlook remains positive

While the run ended on Sunday, experts remained positive. “From a market perspective, we believe the outlook for the coming Samvat (Hindu new business year) remains constructive, albeit with expectations of moderate and more selective returns,” according to Avinash Agarwal, SVP and head of equity at Bandhan Life. Agarwal said. Earnings growth, rather than valuation expansion, is likely to be the primary driver of market performance going forward, he added.

Muhurat trading special session underway at the BSE on Diwali on November 8, 2026. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Muhurat trading special session underway at the BSE on Diwali on November 8, 2026. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

On a similarly positive note, Ramdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “After two years of stagnation, market has the potential to give investors bumper returns by next Diwali, because of confluence of low valuation and high earnings growth.”

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US elections the biggest plus

Experts consider crude oil as the biggest factor deciding the direction of the Indian market going ahead. The current winning run has coincided with fuel prices declining sharply to around $90 a barrel, with the Democrat’s thumping win in the US mid-term elections providing respite to markets.

The hope now is that an opposing House of Representatives for US President Donald Trump will keep his moves in check, with many global markets battered so far due to his inflationary and war-extending measures.

Meanwhile, in Israel, Gadi Eisenkot – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strongest rival – was chosen by President Isaac Herzog on Saturday to form a new government after neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu managed to secure a majority in the parliamentary elections late last month.

Eisenkot, who will now have up to six weeks to form a new government, is a former chief of the Israel Defence Forces. Netanyahu is currently governing Israel in a caretaker capacity.

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While uncertainties remain, the check on the powers of Trump and Netanyahu, both at the forefront of the West Asia war, will boost hopes of lasting peace in the region and a further normalisation in fuel prices.

Anti-AI play

Having fallen as much as 15% at its lowest in 2026, the Indian markets have been significantly boosted by the meltdown over rising AI spending globally and higher scrutiny on profitability. South Korea’s Kospi index and Taiwan’s Taiex index have fallen as much as 45% from their peaks, with big names such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix crashing sharply.

The US markets had also crashed on Thursday after the Democrats’ win in the US raised doubts about whether the new policymakers will slow the speed of erecting data centers for AI services. However, after a 5.5% fall on Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite clawed back a little over a percent on Friday.

AI leaders like Nvidia and Google-parent Alphabet have seen sharp corrections in recent times after their management commentary failed to inspire confidence over profitability, while Google’s results showed how AI spending has started to weigh on its core search engine business.

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While AI leaders like Nvidia, Anthropic, and OpenAI have long been agreeing on deals and increasing their revenue visibility for the future, concerns have grown over the “round-tripping” of cash across the industry, with the same money being passed across companies without any signs of actual profits.

In such a time, India has emerged as an “anti-AI” play, containing companies that lack “pure play” AI components like models but have companies making infrastructure for these firms. Indian IT firms, which were decimated as they had seemingly fallen behind the AI curve, have recovered some favour from investors.

These factors, alongside robust earnings growth and a stabilising currency, have attracted foreign investors back into the Indian market. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth $4.6 billion this week until Friday, having dumped shares worth $27 billion so far in 2026.