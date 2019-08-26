MSI chairman RC Bhargava hopeful of upturn during festival season

With the government having rolled out measures to facilitate an additional Rs 5 lakh crore of bank loans and pushing back the timeline for the one-time registration fee, RC Bhargava believes the auto industry can now look forward to a different environment. Till last Thursday, the Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) chairman had been reluctant to call an upturn in the festive season. But now he believes the environment could change.

On Friday, the central government lifted the ban on purchase of new vehicles by government departments and allowed auto buyers enhanced depreciation of 30 per cent.

The auto sector has been hobbled by higher insurance costs, the lack of affordable loans,new emission regulations and rising road taxes, all of which have pushed up the cost of cars and stymied demand. Bhargava said the timing of the increase in road taxes in nine states was bad.

As he pointed out, the last slowdown in 2013-14 lasted about 18 months but the problems faced by the industry at the time were somewhat different.

Bhargava was concerned that the slowdown this time could be a prolonged one unless the government took measures to bring down the prices of the vehicles either by way of cutting Goods and Services Tax or rolling back road taxes already imposed by nine states.

The Maruti chairman further said the auto sector sentiment would get a boost after the measures recently initiated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. —FE