Mrs Bectors Food lists at 73.61% premium

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialties made a stellar debut on the bourses on Thursday with listing day gains of 105.73 per cent.

The stock opened at Rs 500 on the NSE, 73.61 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 288 and hit the upper circuit at Rs 600 before closing the trading session at Rs 592.5 apiece. This is the third best listing day gain after Burger King India and Happiest Minds Technologies, which saw gains of 125 per cent and 123.5 per cent, respectively.

The IPO of Mrs Bectors Food Specialties was for an amount of Rs 540 crore and was subscribed 198.02 times. Experts believe the IPO listing gains can be attributed to the all-time highs in the market and strong retail participation. Hemang Jani, head-equity strategy, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the listing gains could be attributed to the euphoria in the market and retail frenzy. —FE