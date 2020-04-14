MPC minutes: Outlook heavily contingent upon intensity, spread duration of pandemic

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said growth impulses face strong headwinds from sluggish aggregate demand and disruptions in supply of labour and key inputs, including imports. (File Photo/Representational) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said growth impulses face strong headwinds from sluggish aggregate demand and disruptions in supply of labour and key inputs, including imports. (File Photo/Representational)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI has said that arresting risks to the growth outlook and preserving financial stability should receive the highest priority at a time when the coronavirus’ “danse macabre” is taking a catastrophic toll on human lives, economic dislocation is severe and markets are in turmoil, according to minutes of the MPC meeting released Monday.

“Even as it fights the corrosive impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic and financial conditions, monetary policy has to provide confidence and assuage fear,” MPC said in its meeting on March 27. In these challenging circumstances, monetary policy has to assume an avant garde role. “This involves easing financing conditions for people and institutions, keeping finance flowing to all agents in the economy, ensuring that markets do not freeze up, providing the assurance that the RBI is at the forefront in the war against COVID-19,” the Committee said.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-month moratorium on loan and card repayments and slashed its main policy rate — repo rate — by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points (bps) and mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR) of banks by 100 bps, releasing Rs 1,37,000 crore into the banking system.

The MPC is of the view that macroeconomic risks, both on the demand and supply sides, brought on by the pandemic could be severe. The need of the hour is to do whatever is necessary to shield the domestic economy from the pandemic.

Explained Stepping up credit flow a challenge The RBI’s policy panel says that banks and financial institutions should do all they can to keep credit flowing to economic agents facing financial stress on account of the isolation the virus has imposed. However, it remains to be seen how this will be done at a time when credit offtake is floundering at 6 per cent, bad loans are set to rise and small units are downing shutters.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said growth impulses face strong headwinds from sluggish aggregate demand and disruptions in supply of labour and key inputs, including imports. “The erosion of consumer confidence and investment sentiment can operate in an adverse feedback loop to worsen the growth outlook even further.”

“COVID-19 is a global danger; our defence must be collective and coordinated even with social distancing,” RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said. MPC member Chetan Ghate said the monetary policy only helps to mitigate the worse effects of shocks, and speeds up the recovery. “As noted recently by former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in an AER article, monetary policy has never proved able to reverse large shocks.”

Das said the situation currently facing the country is unprecedented. “It becomes imperative to make all-out efforts to protect the domestic economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic.”

“The outlook is now heavily contingent upon the intensity, spread and duration of the pandemic. There is a rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession,” the MPC members said.

