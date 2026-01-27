‘Mother of all deals’ India-EU FTA to boost India’s manufacturing and services sectors, strengthen investors’ confidence: PM Modi

The trade agreement is expected to be among the most comprehensive deals that India would sign, which could benefit India’s labour-intensive sectors, ranging from marine products, textiles, footwear and sports goods.

google-preferred-btn
PM Narendra Modi welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa, left and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before their meeting in New Delhi. (AP)PM Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the India-European Union trade deal will boost manufacturing in India and also expand services-related sectors in the country. Being dubbed as the “mother of all deals”, the free trade agreement, whose conclusion is set to be announced today, will further strengthen global businesses and investors’ confidence in India, Modi said while inaugurating virtually the India Energy Week here.

The Prime Minister said that this deal complements the trade agreements with the UK and Australia, and will provide strength to both trade and global supply chains, and added that various sectors in India, like textiles, gems and jewelry, leather, and jute, are set to benefit from the trade deal.

“People around the world are discussing it as the ‘Mother of All Deals’. This agreement has brought massive opportunities for 1.4 billion Indians and millions of people in European countries. It has become a wonderful example of synergy between two of the world’s major economies. This agreement represents approximately 25% of global GDP and about one-third of global trade,” Modi said.

“…this trade deal will not only boost manufacturing in India but also further expand sectors related to services. This free trade agreement will further strengthen confidence in India for every business and investor in the world,” the Prime Minister said.

Also read | India-EU FTA: Why EU’s ever-growing regulations are India’s biggest challenge & deal needs to address them

Modi said that along with trade, the India-EU trade deal also strengthens India and the EU’s shared commitment to democracy and rule of law.

Official-level negotiations for the trade deal have been wrapped up and both sides are set to announce the successful conclusion of talks today at the India-EU Summit in Delhi. The formal signing of the agreement would take place later this year after legal scrubbing of the agreement is completed. This assumes significance as the trade deal has been decades in the making — the talks first started in 2007 but were abandoned in 2013 due to differences in market access for automobiles.

“After subsuming a few chapters, India and the EU have completed talks on 21 chapters. While the legal scrubbing of the deal would take four to five months, the trade deal will come into effect by early next year after being ratified by the European Parliament,” an official said on Monday.

Story continues below this ad

The trade agreement is expected to be among the most comprehensive deals that India would sign, which could benefit India’s labour-intensive sectors, ranging from marine products, textiles, footwear and sports goods. India is also likely to open its automobile and alcoholic beverage sectors, given the EU’s strong interest in the areas.

Also read | How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line

The India-EU talks had gathered urgency amid dramatic shifts in American trade policies that have forced trade partners globally to scout for newer markets. While India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs, the EU continues to face the risk of higher US tariffs despite a trade deal with Washington due to its tech regulations and differences over Greenland.

A key driver of the trade deal has also been the shared challenge of China. Indian industry has been encountering pricing challenges, especially while trying to scale up the solar energy sector. The EU is concerned about China’s dominance in critical technologies, as China holds a leading global manufacturing position in several areas, exposing the EU to potential risks.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 13 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement