Don’t want to rush into making data law: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) does not want to “rush into” making a data protection law and amend it later, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Speaking during the annual NTLF event organised by Nasscom, he said the government would continue to have conversation on the data protection Bill with various stakeholders and only then decide on the final outcome of when to present the bill for being passed in Parliament.

“I think we would be making a big mistake if we move into legislation that is very hard coded, very embedded in terms of principles that may not be necessarily evolvable and are very, let us say current. And so for all those reasons, I think the fact that we need a new digital law.”