MoS Finance to House: Govt paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for new I-T portal

"The total amount paid to Infosys is Rs 164.5 crore under the Integrated e-filing & Centralized Processing Centre (CPC 2.0) Project, " said Pankaj Chaudhary. (Reuters)

The government paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys to develop the new income tax e-filing portal between January 2019 and June 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“The contract for Integrated e-filing & Centralized Processing Centre (CPC 2.0) Project was awarded through an open tender published on Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) to Infosys Ltd, the Managed Service Provider on the lowest cost basis. Since January 2019 till June 2021, the total amount paid to Infosys is Rs 164.5 crore under this project,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said the Union Cabinet on January 16, 2019, gave its approval for this project at an outlay of Rs 4,241.97 crore for a period of

8.5 years.

After the tax department’s new income tax e-filing portal reported glitches within hours of its launch in June, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met representatives from Infosys, the vendors for the new I-T portal on June 22.