More women have salaried jobs, but fewer women are part of country’s workforce

While the number of women employed in salaried jobs in the country has increased by 8 per cent (from 13 per cent in 2011-12 to 21 per cent in 2017- 18) with the addition of 0.71 crore new jobs for female workers, the overall participation of women in India’s workforce in on the decline, revealed the Economic Survey released Friday.

According to NSO-EUS and PLFS estimates, female labour force participation rate for productive age-group 15- 59 years shows a declining trend in the country. The female labour force participation declined by 7.8 percentage points from 33.1 per cent in 2011-12 to 25.3 per cent in 2017-18.

Though female labour force participation rate is higher in rural areas than in urban ones, the rate of decline has also been sharper in rural areas compared to urban areas, resulting in increased gender disparity in India’s labour market.

In urban areas, female labour force participation more or less remained constant. According to the PLFS, female workforce population ratio for productive age group (15-59 ages) stood at 23.8 per cent (25.5 per cent in rural areas and 19.8 per cent in urban areas) in 2017-18 as compared to 32.3 percent in 2011-12.

The number of self-employed women in the country has decreased from 7.2 crore in 2011-12 to 5.54 crore in 2017-18. Women casual labourers have decreased from 3.97 crore in 2011-12 to 2.86 crore, while the share of women employers has remained constant at 0.6 per cent over the years.

The decline of women in the rural workforce has been attributed, among other things, to the decline in subsidiary activities, from 25 per cent in 2004-5 to 5.7 per cent in 2017-18.

