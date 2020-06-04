‘More than half of casual workers lost jobs in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh’

In Odisha, 67 per cent respondents reported loss of employment, while 58 per cent of respondents lost jobs in Jharkhand. The number was 48 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 46 per cent in Bihar, the survey showed. (File Photo) In Odisha, 67 per cent respondents reported loss of employment, while 58 per cent of respondents lost jobs in Jharkhand. The number was 48 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 46 per cent in Bihar, the survey showed. (File Photo)

Disruption in the economy and labour markets in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha has been “enormous”, with at least half of the workers losing employment in each of these regions, the state-wise findings of a phone survey done by Azim Premji University showed.

In Odisha, 67 per cent respondents reported loss of employment, while 58 per cent of respondents lost jobs in Jharkhand. The number was 48 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 46 per cent in Bihar, the survey showed.

Among those who lost employment, the worst affected were casual workers, with eight in 10 such workers losing jobs in Bihar, 76 per cent in Jharkhand and 65 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

At least half of the vulnerable households did not get cash transfers under Jan Dhan Yojana in these states: 45 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, seven in 10 households in Odisha, six in 10 in Jharkhand, and 56 per cent in Bihar. Two in 10 households did not get ration in Bihar and Jharkhand, the survey showed.

