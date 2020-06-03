Moody’s cuts ratings of several firms, including TCS, HDFC Bank

On Monday, Moody’s had downgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 22 years by a notch to ‘Baa3’, which is the lowest investment grade — just a notch above junk status. (File Photo) On Monday, Moody’s had downgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 22 years by a notch to ‘Baa3’, which is the lowest investment grade — just a notch above junk status. (File Photo)

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut ratings of eight non-financial companies, including Infosys, TCS, ONGC, and three banks SBI, HDFC Bank and EXIM. It also downgraded seven Indian infrastructure issuers, including NTPC, NHAI, GAIL and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, by one notch. Issuer ratings of IRFC and HUDCO have been lowered.

Moody’s said the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the downgrade of the sovereign rating are the key drivers for Tuesday’s rating actions.

On Monday, Moody’s had downgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 22 years by a notch to ‘Baa3’, which is the lowest investment grade — just a notch above junk status. The long-term issuer ratings of eight non-financial companies — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys — have been downgraded.

