Mood of doom and gloom is not going to help anyone: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said “growth is a matter of highest priority” even as he admitted the economy is slowing down and advised the stakeholders that the “mood of doom and gloom is not going to help anyone”.

“When I read newspapers or watch business channels the mood is not sufficiently positive and optimistic. One does realise that there are challenges in the economy, there are sectoral issues, and there are severe external global headwinds and that we cannot live in isolation,” he said in the wake of reports of a deepening slowdown in many sectors of the economy. Urging everyone to look at the opportunities ahead, Das said, “the mood today ranges from existential angst to a positive attitude. I think the sentiment is very important… please look at the opportunities ahead of us. We do realise that there are challenges and difficulties coming from external and domestic sources but one has to look at the opportunities and capitalise on that.”

Growth is a matter of highest priority and every policymaker is concerned with it, Das said. “I am not saying we maintain a Panglossian (excessive optimism) countenance and smile away every difficulty. But, in any real economy the mood is very important. There are several opportunities amid the challenges we face today and together with the financial sector, the business community, the policymakers and the regulators we should address the challenges and look ahead with greater confidence,” Das said while addressing the Ficci-Indian Banks Association banking summit.

Das’s comments have come at a time when many sectors of the economy, including automobiles, have been witnessing a slowdown. GDP growth had fallen to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter and the corporate sector had witnessed a 12 per cent fall in net profit for the June 2019 quarter. The auto sector had cut down production and laid off temporary workers. The RBI had slashed the GDP growth rate from 7 per cent to 6.9 per cent. Industrial production growth had fallen to 2 per cent in June 2019 as against 7 per cent in June 2018. Industry leaders like Larsen & Toubro chairman AM Naik and HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh had spoken out about the slowdown in the economy.

“The headwinds to financial stability could emanate from various sectors of the economy, namely, the credit market, financial markets, external sector and the payment system. It may emanate from some other sources as well,” he said. According to Das, much progress has been made in maintaining a stable financial system. “However, as we have seen, the financial landscape is continuously changing, and new challenges are emerging. The Reserve Bank is continuously harnessing the regulatory and supervisory framework to better adapt to the evolving scenario,” he said.

Das said a weaker than expected growth with signs of slowdown in major economies, as projected by multilateral institutions like the IMF, is one of the key risks to global financial stability at this juncture.