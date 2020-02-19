Montek Singh Ahluwalia calls for FRBM overhaul, says ‘govts have limited resources’

Montek Singh Ahluwalia. (File) Montek Singh Ahluwalia. (File)

Former deputy Chairman of the now-defunct Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Tuesday stressed the need for overhauling the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, arguing that states needed more finances but faced fiscal limitations.

“There is a need for enacting a law for public-private partnership to overcome budgetary constraints for socially important economic infrastructure projects,” he said, speaking at a workshop ‘Alternative Finance for Projects’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh finance department at Minto Hall.

“Governments have limited financial resources for ambitious projects. (They) have many tasks, responsibilities, priorities and social obligations apart from economic infrastructure projects and face many challenges in completing them simultaneously. As a result, the speed slows down and projects lag behind,” he said, emphasising that there was a need to think beyond the conventional approach of depending on budgetary resources. “States look towards the private sector for assistance. The private sector is fearful of risks and threats while the governments are bound by welfare principles beyond loss and profit.”

The economist said instead of managing finances for large economic infrastructure projects, the system of providing guarantee by the state should be considered.

“The government should assume the role of a friend in managing the financial risks for the projects,” Ahluwalia added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said financial institutions and governments need to change their thought process because the global economic scenario is changing rapidly. Noting that in a vast country like India more budget resources are required given the vast population of youths with aspiration, he said “it’s becoming challenging to mobilise financial resources for the changed and constantly changing country.”

Stressing on deviating from conventional budget making process and working on alternative processes and innovative ideas, Nath said it has become necessary to focus on economic activities that generate jobs. He said many big economies are better off mobilising resources without legislations like FRBM. Talking about the Union Budget 2020, he said Madhya Pradesh’s share was reduced by Rs 14,000 crore.

