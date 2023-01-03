Five money resolutions to start 2023 right

Written by Adhil Shetty

Setting resolutions has long been a tradition to usher in the New Year. With 2023 almost upon us, now is an excellent time to take stock of the money lessons that 2022 has given us and use them to set resolutions for a fruitful 2023. In the spirit of the season, here are five money resolutions to start your 2023 right.

Go back to basics – Review your finances

An overall review of your financial standing is an excellent way to get to the basics. This review must include all your monetary dealings, including your overall income, debt (EMIs), household expenses, and current investments. Such a review will give you a fair idea of your financial assets and liabilities. Use these findings to prepare a budget for the coming year and try to stick to it. Avoid impulsive purchases and try to be disciplined with your investments. Repeat this exercise monthly to stay on top of your finances and keep money-related stress at bay.

Cut down your debt – Aim to be debt free

Liabilities affect your financial health. Going into the New Year, make it a priority to cut down your debt actively. Review your expenses and cut out those which are unnecessary. Postpone big-ticket purchases and utilise the saved funds to pay off existing debts. Try to limit future borrowings to keep your liabilities in check. Besides making you financially strong, reduced liabilities will also bring you peace of mind.

Also Read | BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer quits

Boost your earnings

Inflation is an inevitable part of life. However, with rising inflation, your income must also grow to help you maintain your standard of living. Salaried individuals can negotiate for higher appraisals with their employers or look for better-paying opportunities. You can also boost your income by utilising your skills and abilities. Do remember to keep your expenses in check as you grow your income. By doing this, you can build your savings which can either be invested or used towards an emergency fund.

Ramp up your investments

Investing is crucial to wealth creation. If you have not begun investing or feel the ratio of your income versus investments is disproportionate, it’s time to take action. Ideally, a fourth of your total income should go towards your investments. However, you can adjust this amount based on your age and risk appetite. It is also important to evaluate your financial goals when deciding on investments.

Advertisement

If you have a low to moderate risk appetite, consider instruments which offer assured returns. These include Post Office savings, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Savings Certificate (NSC). As deposit interest rates improve, you can consider investing in bank deposits like FDs and RDs. If mutual funds are your preferred avenue, explore categories such as debt-oriented hybrid schemes, balanced advantage funds, multi-asset and multi-cap funds. If you have a high-risk appetite, consider equity instruments like pure equity mutual funds, which include large cap, small cap, mid cap, flexi-cap, sectoral schemes and index funds. If you have a fair understanding of market cycles, you can also explore direct stocks as an avenue.

When choosing investments, tax saving is an important factor to consider, but it shouldn’t be the only one. Investments such as PPF, NSC, and Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) are some instruments which can help you in this regard. Principal and interest payments on home loans are another avenue for tax deductions offered under the Income-tax Act.

Get adequately insured

Term and medical insurance have become necessities in today’s uncertain world. In the event of a personal or medical misfortune, adequate insurance cover helps keep your savings and investments safe. Insurance premiums can also fetch you tax rebates.

Advertisement

‘Well begun is half done’ – this adage rings true for personal and financial matters. For most of us, setting resolutions is easy, but following them is where things get tricky. But when it comes to money, discipline and patience can help you follow through on your resolutions while making you financially strong.

The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com