Monetary Policy Outlook: Plan to link interest rates to external benchmark deferred

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to put on hold its proposal to link interest rates on deposits and short-term loans to an external benchmark like the Repo rate or Treasury Bill.

While the move to link interest rates to an external benchmark was aimed at increasing transparency and speeding up transmission of rate cuts, many banks were against the RBI’s plan.

“Taking into account the feedback received during discussions held with stakeholders on issues such as management of interest rate risk by banks from fixed interest rate linked liabilities against floating interest rate linked assets and the related difficulties and the lead time required for IT system upgradation, it has been decided to hold further consultations with stakeholders and work out an effective mechanism for transmission of rates,” the RBI said on Thursday.

State Bank of India had recently announced its plan for linking interest rates on savings accounts having balances above Rs 1 lakh and overdraft, cash credit accounts to the Repo rate in a partial manner from May 1, 2019.

In its December policy review, the RBI had said all new floating rate personal or retail loans (housing, auto, etc.) and floating rate loans to micro and small enterprises extended by banks from April 1, 2019, should be benchmarked to the external benchmarks like the RBI Repo rate or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL).

Currently, banks follow the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) formula where rates are linked to cost of their funds and are reset in different internals such as one month, six months to one year. Many banks had come out against the RBI proposal and sought changes.

“Banks were slow to pass on the reduction in their MCLRs in January 2017 to their actual lending rates. Of the 12 banks whose spreads widened, six banks took up to six months to pass on the benefit of lower MCLRs to their lending rates; the remaining six banks passed on the benefit of their lower MCLRs, but only partially even after six months. This is intriguing as changes in MCLRs are expected to be passed on to at least fresh borrowers immediately,’’ said an RBI panel report.

According to an FICCI-IBA Survey of Bankers, spreads kept by banks under the proposed external benchmarking of new floating rate loans could be higher to protect themselves adequately in case of high volatility of the benchmarks. “Higher spread over the external benchmark could raise the overall interest rate for retail borrowers,” the survey said.

The FICCI-IBA survey observed that the lack of depth in T-Bill and CD (Certificate of Deposit) markets can make such benchmarks potentially susceptible to manipulation.

***

Countercyclical capital buffer not ‘at this point’

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has decided that it is not necessary to activate the countercyclical capital buffer (CCCB) “at this point in time”.

The framework on CCCB was put in place by the Reserve Bank on February 5, 2015, wherein it was advised that the CCCB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted, and that the decision would normally be pre-announced.

The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators like the Credit-Deposit (C-D) ratio for a moving period of three years (given its correlation with the credit-to-GDP gap and GNPA growth), industrial outlook (IO) assessment index (with due note of its correlation with GNPA growth), and interest coverage ratio (noting its correlation with the credit-to-GDP gap), the RBI said.

CCCB is intended to protect the banking sector against losses that could be caused by cyclical systemic risks. —ENS