Monetary Policy Meet: Repo rate steady at 5.25%; FY26 GDP, inflation projections raised

The RBI lifted its FY26 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 7.4% from an earlier estimate of 7.3%. It also revised upwards the projection for consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 2.1% from 2%.

Written by: Hitesh Vyas
5 min readMumbaiFeb 7, 2026 05:02 AM IST
Repo rate steady at 5.25%; FY26 GDP, inflation projections raisedRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In line with expectations, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to hold the repo rate — the key policy rate — unchanged at 5.25%.

The RBI lifted its FY26 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 7.4% from an earlier estimate of 7.3%. It also revised upwards the projection for consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 2.1% from 2%.

“The Indian economy continues to register high growth despite a challenging external environment clouded by geo-political uncertainties. Benign inflation provides the leeway to remain growth-supportive while preserving financial stability,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the monetary policy.

“After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25%,” he added. The LAF is a monetary policy tool used by the RBI to manage daily liquidity in the country’s banking system.

Explained | RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?

A status quo on the policy rate would mean that their EMIs on home, vehicle, personal corporate and small business loans are unlikely to change.

The MPC decision on Friday to keep the repo rate unchanged comes on the heels of a rate cut in December, when the six-member committee lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. This brought the cumulative reduction in policy rates in 2025 to 125 bps, marking a period of sustained monetary easing.

The six-member rate-setting panel, by a 5:1 majority, voted to keep the policy stance as ‘neutral’, with one of the external members favouring a shift to an accommodative stance.

Story continues below this ad

When asked if 5.25% is the terminal repo rate, Malhotra said that given the state of the economy, he foresees the rate to remain at the current levels over the next 9-12 months, indicating a long pause.

He, however, stated that with inflation remaining benign, policy rates will continue to be at low levels for a long period of time. “Whether they will go down even further, I will leave it for the MPC to decide going forward,” he noted.

“After a long season of rate cuts, we believe the RBI has pivoted to steady policy rates for the foreseeable future,” HSBC economists Pranjul Bhandari and Aayushi Chaudhary said in a report.

Growth momentum

Malhotra noted high frequency indicators suggest continuation of the strong growth momentum in the third quarter of FY26 and beyond.

Story continues below this ad

“With the signing of a landmark trade deal with the EU and the US trade agreement in sight, growth momentum is likely to be sustained for a longer period,” he said.

While rural demand remains steady, recovery in urban consumption is likely to strengthen further, supported by GST rationalisation and monetary easing. Buoyed by positive growth prospects, the RBI upgraded its real GDP growth estimate for FY26 to 7.4%, and for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 to 6.9% (from 6.7%) and 7% (from 6.8%), respectively. The bank, however, deferred FY27 GDP projection to the April policy review as the new GDP series will be released later in the month.

“The MPC will be guided by the evolving macroeconomic conditions and the outlook based on data from the new series in charting the future course of monetary policy,” Malhotra said.

He cautioned that spillovers emanating from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets and shifting trade patterns could threaten the growth outlook.

Uptick in inflation

Story continues below this ad

Malhotra said that headline inflation during November-December remained below the tolerance band of the inflation target. In December, CPI rose to 1.33% from 0.71% in the previous month. Near-term outlook suggests that food supply prospects remain bright on the back of healthy kharif production, sufficient buffer stocks of foodgrains, favourable rabi sowing and adequate reservoir levels, he said. However, geopolitical uncertainty coupled with volatility in energy prices and adverse weather events pose upside risks to inflation.

“In terms of the headline inflation trajectory, despite the anticipated momentum being muted, unfavourable base effects stemming from large decline in prices observed during Q4 FY25 would lead to an uptick in y-o-y inflation in Q4 FY26,” the governor said.

The central bank revised upward its FY26 CPI inflation estimate to 2.1%, with Q4 print now seen at 3.2% as against the earlier 2.9%. CPI inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 are now projected at 4% and 4.2%, respectively, up from earlier estimates of 3.9% and 4%. Full report on

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
Advertisement
Must Read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement